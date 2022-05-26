The benefits & impact of insurance when you're in an accident

Attorney Shane Smith breaks down what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law visited Charlotte Today to answer this question, "If I heave health insurance how will that impact my case?"

He says it gives you a lot more options when it comes to your care after an accident. It opens a lot of doors to which doctors you can see, where as if you don't have insurance there are a lot less doctors that will see you.

It is important to note, if you do not have insurance you should STILL go see a doctor and have your injuries treated. If you don't, you could miss out on a lot that you are entitled to. Plus, once you get an attorney you could get some of that money back once your case is completed.

