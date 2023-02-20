Here are the benefits of an hourly wage.



Benefit #1: Healthy detachment



The median salary in Charlotte is $70,000. This breaks down to roughly $30-35/hour assuming a 40 hour workweek.

Many salaried jobs demand more than 40 hours and let’s not forget to add up the time spent checking emails and responding to texts when you’re ‘off’ work. That hourly rate can decline pretty quickly depending on the hours you’re working. In an hourly role, you are entitled to charge for that time. You're also more likely to shut it off - or what I call healthily detach - when you are off the clock.



Benefit #2: Try before you buy



Typically internships are associated with young people; however, if leveraged creatively, hourly work can provide an excellent opportunity for the learning opportunities found in internships no matter how old you are. So you can try before you buy. You want to shift into a new function or field? Try this via a part-time hourly role before you leap out of what you’re currently doing full-time. Depending on your industry, you may need to disclose this additional employment, but typically if there is no conflict of interest, you should be all set.



Benefit #3: Focus on Life Outside Of Work



This is a huge topic right now that has expanded way beyond HR meetings and into boardrooms and executive meetings as companies scramble to retain talent. Flexibility equates to autonomy of time and the ability to focus on LIFE when required and life doesn’t always neatly happen in the hours outside of 9-5.

On the flip side, employers are also looking for ways to more flexibly staff their teams to avoid the costly cycle of hiring & firing. Pursuing hourly work can put you in the driver’s seat of when you work and how much. And depending on your industry and expertise, you may be surprised by what the hourly rate in your field commands.



Benefit #4: Diversity of perspective



Sometimes the pursuit of hourly work doesn’t feel like a choice and instead a necessity. In these situations, I encourage people to look for the silver lining. Often that comes in the form of people who cross your path & new relationships built at work. And there’s usually a transferable skill that can be marketed as you look for a role that aligns with your longer term career vision.