The benefits of seniors owning a pet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lonliness can be a big problem as people age, but as a senior getting a pet could be one of the best things for you.
It gives a sense of companionship and unconditional love that can help the overall well being of a senior. The routine that having a pet creates can be good to give a sense of normalcy.
There are many studies that show how all of the habits that come with having a pet can be very beneficial. You have to consider the size and energy level of the pet as well depending on the seniors activity level.