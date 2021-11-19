The benefits of seniors owning a pet

Unconditional love and companionship are just some of the reasons why seniors love pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lonliness can be a big problem as people age, but as a senior getting a pet could be one of the best things for you.

It gives a sense of companionship and unconditional love that can help the overall well being of a senior. The routine that having a pet creates can be good to give a sense of normalcy.