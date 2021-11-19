x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

The benefits of seniors owning a pet

Unconditional love and companionship are just some of the reasons why seniors love pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lonliness can be a big problem as people age, but as a senior getting a pet could be one of the best things for you. 

It gives a sense of companionship and unconditional love that can help the overall well being of a senior. The routine that having a pet creates can be good to give a sense of normalcy. 

There are many studies that show how all of the habits that come with having a pet can be very beneficial. You have to consider the size and energy level of the pet as well depending on the seniors activity level.

www.urgentvet.com

In Other News

Plan the perfect holiday getaway