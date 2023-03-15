The Best of Charlotte Bridal Show is this weekend

Get inspiration for your big day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charlotte Bride Guide was founded in 2021 focused on connecting small businesses with couples. They launched the Best of Charlotte Bridal Show in 2022 as a way for vendors to connect with brides and grooms on a more personal level.

The next Best of Charlotte Bridal Show is March 19th at Camp North End’s Ford Factory. 1-4 pm, 12 noon for VIPS.

Promo code WCNC makes general admission tickets FREE!

There will be interactive activities like a scavenger hunt & permanent jewelry appointments, shopping, & photo stations to capture memories with your family/friends thanks to QC Celebrations, Elle + Co, & Sweet T Flowers.

Elle + C. is a full-service, boutique wedding and event design and rental firm serving the Charlotte area and beyond.

From having custom décor made for your event to finding the perfect vendor pairings, Elle’s team of experienced event consultants is sure to make your next event legendary.

