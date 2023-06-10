The best ways to save money for emergencies

Bernadette Joy says think contingency fun, not emergency fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When deciding how much to save for emergencies, a rule of thumb often recommended by financial experts is to save three to six months’ worth of living expenses, or more, depending on your needs and goals.



However, according to recent survey data, 53% of Americans don’t have an emergency fund at all. Reaching six months of living expenses in your savings is even more difficult with inflation and higher interest rates on debt.



On Charlotte Today, Financial Coach, Bernadette Joy shared more about why she feels a six-month emergency fund might be too much for a lot of people, and what to do instead.

“We learn a lot through teaching people about saving money” says Joy. She adds “it's hard suggesting a six-month emergency fund to my students, cause in some cases that just increases their feelings of hopelessness when they were already strapped for cash. Plus, a surprising number of students who had saved up more than six months living expenses were afraid to use the excess money to increase their wealth.”

If you’ve already reached savings of six months of living expenses, or plan to, consider the following money tips first.

Tip 1: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average American household spends about $66,928 a year or $5,577.33 per month in 2021. If you follow the rule of thumb of three to six months’ worth of living expenses, the range would be $16,732 to $33,464, a very large difference for many people. So to not overwhelm yourself, start with one month first and then maybe 3 months but don't go for the whole six months if it overwhelms you. One month is a great start.

Your next tip is to pay off high-interest debt instead of hoarding cash?

Tip 2: In 2021, 48% of all credit card users carried a balance at least once, based on Federal Reserve data. With the average credit card interest rate at 24.61%, keeping a high balance of cash in an emergency fund may feel more secure. But realistically those funds are deteriorating at a fast rate if you face credit card interest payments over time.



"When I coached individuals, many held onto cash savings because they were following advice they received from parents and traditional financial services to save money. They were not considering their own personal circumstances or the context in which their savings affected their debts, investments and ability to purchase property."



Tip 3: Use a credit card interest calculator to see exactly how much of your hard-earned dollars are being allocated toward interest versus principal payments. Whatever money you're letting sit in a savings account is being canceled out by any credit card debt interest you're paying.