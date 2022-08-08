The Charlotte Area Fund is changing lives

Changing lives one family at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area Fund has been helping the people of Charlotte for a very long time. Here with more is Nick Wharton, Charlotte area President and Ceo. Charlotte Area Fund was founded in 1963 as a poverty-fighting organization and one of the first agencies funded by the North Carolina Fund. When the Economic Opportunity Act was passed in 1964, organizations called Community Action Agencies were formed to fight the War on Poverty at a community level. CAF was designated as the Community Action Agency for Mecklenburg County. Since its inception, CAF has partnered directly with families and communities to ensure that every Mecklenburg County resident has the resources and the support they need to build a pathway out of poverty.

Poverty is a complex problem and it requires a supportive, wrap-around solution. Charlotte Area Fund focuses on outcomes and invests in solutions that remove barriers and inspire possibility for our clients. Just recently, between 2020-2021, Charlotte Area Fund served 813 clients, providing critical job training and placement and access to emergency resources during an extra-challenging year for most families. Charlotte Area Fund prepares adults for the workforce through a range of job training and readiness programs. Training opportunities are diverse and include HVAC, construction, IT, medical professions and more.

Here are some events coming up

Good Health is Wealth

Molly Herndon published an article on the OneOP Network that states, “Studies have shown a positive correlation between good health and higher income. People who earn more money tend to have less disease and better health, overall. Poor health and higher rates of disease are associated more with those in lower income groups.”

She goes on to say, “Those living in low-income households are less likely to have health insurance or access to medications and treatments that can treat chronic health conditions. Low-income families also have less access to preventative and specialty care. Even after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, 27 million Americans remain uninsured.. The campaign is aimed at good healthy eating habits and maintain good health.

Back to School

The Charlotte Area Fund is pleased to support C.W. Williams Community Health Center, for its 8th Annual Back to School Community Health Fair on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Stratford Richardson YMCA (rain or shine). The event will feature a drive through format, with free bookbags and school supplies (while supplies last), free food, live DJ, vendors, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

Here are some ways you can get involved. Volunteer your time to support the programs that help fight poverty across our community. Charlotte Area Fund uses volunteers for everything from administrative tasks to event support. Donate if you can. Your financial donations are a key element of inspiring change and providing resources for families experiencing poverty. Your contributions help fuel the programs and staff that help our clients achieve a better life for their families.

You can become a partner. Charlotte Area Fund partners with businesses, nonprofits, faith communities and civic organizations across Charlotte. These powerful collaborations enable meaningful resources and change for families in our community.