The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!

Come visit the Charlotte Auto Show

The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Here with more is Jen Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.

Electric Avenue is an interactive and educational experience where you can see the latest technology in electric vehicles from multiple brands. Make sure you visit the Duke Energy EV-Garage to learn about the benefits of EV ownership and how to easily charge your EV at home.

**Vehicles are subject to change** As part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru of America is partnering with local animal rescues to host a pet adoption for show attendees. The focus of the adoption event is to help animals in need in our community find loving homes.

Visit the Subaru Exhibit during the Charlotte Auto Show and you may find more than just your next vehicle! The EV Hummer was a hot item that many gathered around. Luxury , power and elegance all in an EV vehicle.

Handbags, Heels & Horsepower.

The Auto Show has partnered with the Isabella Santos Foundation featuring their Dozens of Designer Handbags & Heels not to mention hundreds of beautiful New Cars from the auto show are there to raise Funds for Rare Pediatric Cancer.

Special Feature

If you’re a fan of the 2002 James Bond film, “Die Another Day!” you’ll need to check out our special feature vehicle the Jaguar XKR! See Zao’s cool vehicle up close!

Chevrolet Ride & Drive is back!

Here’s your chance to test drive a selection of cars including 2 EV’s:

– Bolt 2LT (electric car)

– Bolt EUV (electric compact SUV)

– Blazer

– Camaro

– Silverado 1500

– Tahoe

– Traverse

Hours:

November 18th (Friday): 12:00pm – 5:30pm

November 19th (Saturday): 10:00am – 5:30pm

November 20th (Sunday) 10:00am – 5:30pm

Join the fun, the Auto Show ends on the 20th. Adults Tickets: $10

Senior Tickets: $8

Senior tickets available onsite Thursday/Friday only

Children: FREE (12 and under)