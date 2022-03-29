The Charlotte Center's Festival of Ideas is coming up

Charlotte SHOUT! is a multi-week celebratory festival of art, music, food, and ideas.

Make sure to check out The Festival of Ideas and connect with the community, consider new and inspiring ideas, and help ignite solutions that contribute to a flourishing and imaginative city. You will enjoy an interactive weekend through a humanities-inspired family festival, engaging lecture series, Spoken Word/Poetry Open Mic, and open dialogue and conversations. This festival will take place April 8th through April 10th at The Charlotte Center. For more information click the links below.