The Charlotte home and remodeling show is in full swing

The brand new Charlotte home and remodeling show is right around the corner and this show really has something for everyone no matter what stage of remodeling you are in. Here to tell us more about kitchen upgrades is Kevin McMillan. "Kitchen remodeling starts with a facelift" says McMillan. Start your kitchen off by focusing on the cabinets. If you like the footprint of your cabinets and they are in good shape, then you may want to paint them. You can dramatically change the look of your cabinets by adding new fronts to them, and or changing out the hardware. Cabinets are the biggest expense in your kitchen upgrade. If you wanted to do something beside cabinets in your kitchen you can change out the countertops. If you add lighting or new flooring your kitchen will look brand new. Don't forget there are a lot of trendy colors on tap. The earth tones are in as well as the cool tones. Soft white along with arctic white colors have been trending as well. For more on upgrades visit CharlotteHomeandRemodelingSow.com