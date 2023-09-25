So much to see and experience at Ballantyne Backyard - sponsored by CIAF

Charlotte International Art Festival Now – Oct 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival featuring the Ballantyne Backyard is pure fun for everyone, from families to individuals, you are invited to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as you begin to see our city through new eyes. On Monday we were joined by the Director of Arts, Bree Stallings and Artist, Anuja Jain.

With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival is a huge hit. The festival runs now through October 1st. The annual festival uniquely brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations, food from around the world, and more. “Our artist are excited to be participating in this year’s event” says Stallings. There something for everyone come day or night. “At night the Backyard lights up” says Stallings. “I am so happy to be able to display my Bird House Fellowship Project here at Ballantyne’s Backyard” says Jain. The sights and sounds of birds are meant to spark the imagination and curiosity as people walk by and enjoy the festival” says Jain. She adds “I took so much pleasure in bringing my Indian culture and its colors to enhance and educate the people passing by with bird houses.”

“The festival uniquely blends artists from around the world and around the corner. This year, we are really elevating the focus on international artists and organizations right here in Charlotte. This year, CIAF will span 17 days over 170 free events, at least 150 art installations and 120 musical acts. Don’t forget our popular scavenger attractions 100 Tiny Things as well as 9 Blumenthal Fellows and 75 vendors at the International Bazaar. You don’t want to miss it. Surprising new art and experiences can be found around every corner. CIAF is proud to partner this year with two Charlotte community cultural fixtures, the Festival of India and the Latin American Festival. Bring your family and Enjoy!