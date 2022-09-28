The CIAF celebrates Latin culture

This morning in our entertainment spotlight - we're talking Charlotte International Arts Festival and all the Latin Cultural Events planned.

Joining us to walk through it all is Naimah Kisoki from Blumenthal Performing Arts. The CIAF is an annual celebration which magnifies the Queen City’s artistic soul for creation and innovation. The inspiring multi-week festival features curated artistic and immersive experiences from around the world and locally that celebrate diversity and culture. The Charlotte International Arts Festival spans from Center City to South Charlotte and features spectacular live performances, immersive art installations, conversations with thought leaders, and an abundance of inspired creations. This week features the accomplished, Arturo O’farrill, pianist, composer, and educator, born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Arturo’s professional career began with the Carla Bley Band and continued as a solo performer with a wide spectrum of artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Belafonte. Arturo’s well-reviewed and highly praised “Afro-Latin Jazz Suite” from the album CUBA: The Conversation Continues (Motéma) took the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition and the 2016 Latin Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album.