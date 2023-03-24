The Corvette - speed, luxury, elegance & class!

The Chevy Corvette - still smoking hot & affordable

The Chevy Corvette has always been a staple of luxury, speed and go old fashion americana. Since the 50’s the corvette has been able to keep is appeal and luster with the American consumer. Here with more is Josh Vargas, Senior Sales Consultant for South Charlotte Chevrolet.

“The Chevy Corvette is an amazing car with supercar performance, an affordable price tag, and flashy styling, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette honors the nameplate's decades-old status as an automotive icon—but with a mid-engine twist. Its sharp handling and explosive acceleration are a match for sports cars costing tens of thousands more, but it’s also comfortable and refined enough to drive cross-country. Discover the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06 performance vehicle which boasts an impressive, hand-built LT6 5.5L engine, 8-speed dual clutch transmission, and more.

The Chevy Corvette has been on par with a number of its competitors such as Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari. The technology and upgrade in features has made this car desirable as well as affordable. “This car has plenty of service area and features from all digital infotainment system, individual climate setting, Apple and Android assistance and a suspension that reads the road for a smooth comfortable ride” says Vargas. If you are in the market for a vehicle we at South Charlotte Chevy strive to continuously improve the quality, cost and timeliness of our products and services through innovation, training and education. We offer a multitude of financing, insurance and protection options for your new or pre-owned vehicle. Considering buying a new Corvette? Then we humbly invite you to South Charlotte Chevrolet! We are located on 9325 South Blvd or visit SouthCharlotteChevy.com

