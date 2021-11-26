Kayla M. Williams, Assistant Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs shares more information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Since its inception 75 years ago, the Veterans Health Administration has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of Veterans from every era and contributed to various advancements in health care innovations. In 2021 alone, VHA provided health care to more than 6.5 million Veterans and completed over 78 million appointments.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging Veterans nationwide to choose VA for their health care needs.