The Dino and Dragon Stroll is this weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for something fun and exciting to do with your family this weekend, head to the Park Expo and Conference Center for the Dino & Dragon Stroll! This is a walk-thru experience where you can get up close and personal with life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons! Some of them are over 28 feet fall and 60 feet long! They also move and talk like real dinosaurs and dragons would.