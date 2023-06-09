The Dottie Rose Foundation's 'Dazzle the Dot' gala is right around the corner

Make sure to buy your tickets soon for the gala on September 21st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Dottie Rose Foundation website, they are hosting a glittering gala fundraiser called “Dazzle the Dot,” and they want you to join them. All funds raised will benefit the foundation's continued efforts to empower the next generation of tech-savvy girls and bridge the STEM gender gap.

To support the future coders and innovative leaders, embrace the night’s dress code by wearing your best sparkly and shimmery attire. The perks of individual ticket purchases include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a live auction.

The aim is to provide resources to fuel the girls’ STEM enthusiasm for years to come. They hope you’ll help them achieve their goals by accepting this invitation for a night of dazzling fun on September 21st from 7-10 pm at the Charlotte Art League.

Get your tickets online here Dazzle the Dot Gala - Dottie Rose Foundation.

