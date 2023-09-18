Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics shares some great beauty tips for this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall Season means Fall Beauty and the Fall Beauty Forecast is HOT, HOT, HOT! If you loved the 90’s, you’ll be thrilled to see some of the 90’s beauty trends that are back and better than ever! Stanley Owings from iMpact color cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with more.

1st — 90’s Brown Lips

If you’re a fan of movies like “Waiting to Exhale” where the brown on brown on brown makeup trend was front and center, you’ll love that 90’s brown lips are back, but more refined. The great thing about choosing a great warm brown lip color is that it looks great on everyone — 18-88! Brown lips are everywhere from NYFW to The Zoe Report.

2nd — Barely there makeup

Think VERY sheer textures allowing the skin to show through. Blurring imperfections, not covering them.

3rd — Smoldering eyes

Celebrity reference: Sarah Jessica Parker! It’s all about the hazy, smoldering, smudgy smokey eye!

4th — Lights, Camera, LASHES!!!

You’d have to be living under a rock to not realize LASHES are a huge focus in beauty right now and they’re going nowhere. Embrace it. Stanley says he is typically a less is more makeup artist, this season I’m saying GO FOR IT with lashes!

5th — Tone on Tone Beauty

You literally take a matte tawny brown shade and use it on eyes and cheeks (partnered with brown lip). It’s so chic and so youthful. Think about how hot tone on tone dressing is AND how good it looks! Same effect with tone on tone beauty.

