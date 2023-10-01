The Farm to Fork Picnic is coming up at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Chef Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef cooks up a delicious dish in advance of this event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef joined Charlotte Today on Monday to talk about Farm to Fork Picnic and make us a special dish.

Farm to Fork Picnic

Sunday, October 1, 2023 | 4-7pm

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden (6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012)

Tickets are now on sale for the October 1, 2023 Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont. The event – sponsored by Piedmont Culinary Guild (PCG) and the Center for Environmental Farming Systems (CEFS) – pairs some of Charlotte’s best chefs with local farmers and food producers to celebrate local food and farms.

Proceeds from the event will support agriculture and food system training programs at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and farmer grants at Piedmont Culinary Guild.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person, which includes drinks, and may be purchased through the Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden website.

For more information, visit them on social media @pcg_charlotte and be sure to follow Chef Reyaña on Instagram + TikTok @your_braisen_chef.

