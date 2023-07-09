The first ever postseason competition for off-road motorcycle racing is coming to zMax Dragway- sponsored by The SuperMotocross World Championship

The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs take place this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is the first ever postseason competition for off-road motorcycle racing. The historic inaugural playoff race will take place in the motorsports hotbed of Charlotte, as Concord’s zMAX Dragway will host the most skilled racing athletes on the planet on Saturday, September 9, with $5.5 million on the line for this three-round playoff series.

This playoff series is totally unique as the point structure will increase at each round. Standard points will be awarded at zMAX Dragway, while double points await at the second event from Chicagoland Speedway. The finale from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will feature triple points, meaning the battle for the SMX Championship will be unpredictable all the way down to the final lap.

In addition to being one of the most unique racing experiences for racers, the SMX Playoffs will provide a totally unique fan experience as well. Attendees will have 2 days worth of action to take advantage of, beginning with Friday FanFest, which will feature free practice for the racers, live entertainment, special guest appearances, and pit bike racing. Saturday’s FanFest kicks off bright and early at 8AM before bikes hit the track for qualifying and will allow for spectators to check out the bikes and athletes up close. Trackside viewing will also be available, putting fans mere feet away from the action. For the first time ever, RV Camping is also available for a full weekend of SuperMotocross immersion.

Jordon Smith is one of the 60 playoff athletes that will converge on zMAX Dragway for the SMX opener. He’s 27 years old, married, and a father of one. He’s a native of Belmont and races for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Jordon will contest the 250cc class and will be one of 30 racers chasing a half million dollar bonus for whoever emerges as SMX Champion after the three playoff rounds.

Tickets are still available, starting at $35. Friday FanFest access is $20 and requires a Saturday admission ticket. Camping spots start at $250.

Gates open for Friday FanFest at 11am. Free practice begins at 12pm.

Gates open on Saturday at 8am. On-track action starts at 9am. Opening ceremonies are at 2:30pm, followed by the main events at 3pm.

For more information, visit SuperMotocross.com.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.