CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Flu season' is here!

The rough part is, the flu often shares symptoms with the common cold and now with Covid-19. This morning, Teresa Parker, nurse Care Manager and Patient Advocate from R-N-4-U, is here with more. It’s that time of year, the temperatures are getting cooler, the leaves are changing colors, and football games are everywhere. It's fall and unfortunately, it’s the time of year when people are starting to get sick again. Colder weather signals the beginning of flu season, a time when our seniors need to be very careful and on alert. The flu season actually starts as early as September. It typically begins in either September or October and ends in April or May, so everyone needs to be prepared accordingly. This year infectious disease doctors are recommending that everyone get their vaccines by the end of October, but the sooner the better. Getting an annual flu shot is a great way to stay healthy, active, and independent!