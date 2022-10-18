CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Flu season' is here!
The rough part is, the flu often shares symptoms with the common cold and now with Covid-19. This morning, Teresa Parker, nurse Care Manager and Patient Advocate from R-N-4-U, is here with more. It’s that time of year, the temperatures are getting cooler, the leaves are changing colors, and football games are everywhere. It's fall and unfortunately, it’s the time of year when people are starting to get sick again. Colder weather signals the beginning of flu season, a time when our seniors need to be very careful and on alert. The flu season actually starts as early as September. It typically begins in either September or October and ends in April or May, so everyone needs to be prepared accordingly. This year infectious disease doctors are recommending that everyone get their vaccines by the end of October, but the sooner the better. Getting an annual flu shot is a great way to stay healthy, active, and independent!
The flu is short for the in”flu”enza virus. The Influenza or seasonal flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be mild or severe. The flu can be spread from one person to another within six feet away through small droplets of fluid created by coughs, sneezes, and saliva exiting the mouth while talking. The spread of the flu is pervasive and in-discriminate. It is important for seniors to be wary during this season. Seniors are at increased risk of developing complications after contracting the flu due to weakened immune systems and the likelihood of having additional medical issues. When seniors develop the flu it can lead to pneumonia, bronchitis, dehydration, heart failure, extended hospitalization, and even death. “Many symptoms of the flu, the common cold and Covid-19 all overlap. It's really best to contact one’s primary care physician and request to be seen if you are symptomatic” says Parker. Your Primary Care Physician (PCP) can examine and evaluate you individually, and treat you as needed. For more information visit RN4U.com