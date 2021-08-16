Enjoy a Cedar Smoked Salmon on the grill

Chef Mara from the Foodie School fires up the grill in the rain

BBQ Cedar Smoked Salmon

Ingredients

· 3 tablespoons smoked paprika

· 1 1/2 tablespoons ancho chili powder

· 2 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

· 2 tablespoons ground celery seed

· 2 ½ tablespoons ground coriander

· 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin

· 1 tablespoon chipotle powder

· 2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 salmon fillets (1 1/2 pounds total)

1 cedar plank (6 by 14 inches), soaked for 2 hours and drained

Directions

1. Combine first 8 ingredients with a fork, taking care to remove any lumps. Sprinkle enough of this mixture over salmon and let sit for 1/2 hour (store any additional rub in a zip-top bag.

2. Set grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium-high. Place the cedar plank in the center of the hot grate, away from the heat. Cover the grill and cook until cooked through, around 20 to 30 minutes. The internal temperature should read 135 degrees F. Transfer the salmon and plank to a platter and serve on the plank.

Lemon Mayo

· 3/4 cup of your favorite mayo

· Zest of 2 lemons, removed with a microplane

· 1/4 cup lemon juice

· 2 garlic cloves, grated on a microplane

· 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

· 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

· 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

Directions