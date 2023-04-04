The Four F’s of interior design

Interior Designer Marie Matthews shares her top tips to focus on: function, feelings, finances, and putting yourself first

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The process of hiring an interior designer can be scary...even chaotic, so before you hire a designer there are some things you need to know. Here with more is Interior Designer Marie Matthews. “There are four F’s you need to think about, that will put you way ahead of the game when it comes to updating the look of your space and hiring an interior designer” says Matthews.

They are:

Function

This is a self-exploration journey of not only what you want your space to look like, but how you want to feel in the space which is an outgrowth of how you want it to function. Every designer asks their clients "do you entertain? And everybody says yes. But that's a very surface question. The level of entertainment, the style of entertainment matters. Some people host amazing karaoke parties and game nights with charcuterie board buffets. And that's a different type of entertaining than a VP of a bank that is having the co-workers over and a professional chef in the kitchen. So how do you function in your space? What does your day to day really look like?" Matthews says, let's make the space serve you, both with beauty and function. Before you interview your designer make sure you know what the pain points are and have made yourself a list of them. The more specific you can be with your designer, the better she can execute a flawlessly functioning space!

Feelings

Define how you want to feel your space. What emotion do you want to evoke? And I do this not just for the whole house, but really room by room. Do you want to feel like you're in a sanctuary, or a spa in your master bedroom? In the laundry room we might need some pep and some energy because laundry is drudgery, right? Would you like your library to have a theme? If you are an avid fan of any particular luxury brand find a way to bring that aesthetic into your space so it isn't only relegated to your closet. It’s okay to nickname your rooms. “I have a client right now that her breakfast room is called the happy room” says Matthews. This will give you a true north for if the components of a design are on point and staying aligned with what you want the finished room to achieve.

Finances

Having a budget that aligns with how you want the long term vision of your space to look is so important. One of the biggest mistakes is hiring the wrong designer because you based it on price alone. “I have a new client that got several bids, and the first few were triple one of the bids” says Matthews.. She went with the lowest one because she thought she was comparing apples to apples. In the end she had to fire the designer who had misquoted things, run through her budget, and left her with an unfinished space. Designers price in all different ways. So be really clear. Know if they are charging you hourly, by room, or a flat project fee. Know how the goods are priced. There are a lot of different ways designers do it. So just know when you go in so that you're not surprised. Hire a designer you trust and let them be their most creative inspired self.

Put yourself First!

It is counterintuitive but absolutely a must. “I want the look to be the last thing you think about and I want women to be more selfish when it comes to the look” says Matthews. She goes on to say “I hear a lot of women talking about their spaces and how they want other people to feel comfortable in their house.” Don’t forget this is where you live 100% of the time, so it’s alright to be a little selfish. You might think your husband won't feel comfortable in an all pink living room but you'd be surprised - happy wife, happy life! Allow yourself to put yourself first when it comes to designing your home.