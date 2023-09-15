The Gazillion Bubble Show is coming to The QC - sponsored by Blumenthal Performing Arts

For 75 minutes, you are witness to and at times participating in a world of silly, soapy fun from world-famous bubble artistry You're invited to watch the mesmerizing bubbles dance to the rhythm of high-energy lights, lasers, and music and you immerse yourself in this magical bubble wonderland, promising fun for all ages. Whether young or old, everyone will burst with excitement during this captivating show of un-bubble-lievable fun and artistry. The interactive stage show has mesmerized millions worldwide, from off-Broadway to national television, so prepare for an unforgettable experience that will leave you simply spellbound. The show is suitable for all ages, young and old; walk away feeling like a kid again . This is coming to Charlotte as part of Blumenthal Performing Arts’ CIAF, the Charlotte International Arts Festival, an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. The Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAFl, uniquely brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations, food from around the world and more. “I feel so honored to be a part of the CIAF in keeping this magical program alive and well” says Yang. She adds “My parents started the magic of bubble making and my brother and I are continuing the family tradition and legacy.” For more information click on the link Gazillion Bubble Show