Free Foot Check Day, at The Good Feet Store

Only at the Waverly Location, no appointment needed on August 6th

On this Wellness Wednesday we're talking feet.

For many people, summertime means more time outside, more outdoor activities, and more time spent on their feet.

This morning, Store Manager, Melanie Thompson from The Good Feet Store joined us to talk about a very special event coming up this Saturday at The Good Feet Store in Waverly.

August 6th, is "Good Feet Check Day" at the good feet store. No appointments are needed to get a foot check, and walk-ins are welcome. Thompson says the whole process takes about 10 minutes, and there will be staff on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Thompson says, it's so important to remember: our feet impact every activity we do, and few people realize it but our feet impact performance, posture, even our alignment.

On Saturday the Clinical Director, from Benchmark Physical Therapy in Matthews will be performing the foot checks.

To learn more to to goodfeetse.com or call 1(800)new-feet.

