The "Good Morning Opportunity" with Goodwill

"The Good Morning Opportunity" is Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s annual community fundraising event, Good Morning, Opportunity! (GMO), is a bright and vibrant breakfast that serves to remind all in attendance of the possibilities each new day brings. This year’s theme is Imagine the Good We Can Do Together. We’ll highlight unique collaborations and partnerships on both the national and local level that are helping people in our community on their pathway to prosperity. Since many people still don’t understand the connection between Goodwill’s retail stores and its mission, GMO will demonstrate how donated goods generate funds to pay for services that benefit the community. "We’ll also share compelling stories of participants who have partnered with Goodwill as they pursue the life they want to achieve" says Barber. Stories will demonstrate the impact of Goodwill’s services that create equitable access to opportunities and pathways to sustainable careers. GMO will connect retail stores to impact so attendees gain a new understanding of the power of Goodwill’s social enterprise to fuel impact, and, most importantly, their role in it as a donor, shopper, volunteer or employer.