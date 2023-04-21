CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC has teamed up with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont for the 'Goodwill Day of Giving', Saturday, April 29th. Samantha Story is here to discuss how donations to Goodwill help the community! The Goodwill Day of Giving is where we ask the public to give generously as they donate many items in their possession to help their community. “Donations are our life blood at Goodwill” says Story. Here are a list of things we can and cannot accept.

“Your donation will go a long way to help those in need” says Story. She goes on to say “it’s about economic sustainability!” We’ll sell the donations we receive from this special event in our retail stores and online, and use the revenue to fund career training courses, job search support, family stability services and more – all of which we offer free of charge to thousands of people in our community each year. Last year, your donations and purchases allowed us to help more than 7,000 people in our community advance their careers and improve their lives. Plus, when you donate to Goodwill, you’re helping more than our community – you’re helping our planet too! For more information visit GoodwillSP.org