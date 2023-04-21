CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC has teamed up with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont for the 'Goodwill Day of Giving', Saturday, April 29th. Samantha Story is here to discuss how donations to Goodwill help the community! The Goodwill Day of Giving is where we ask the public to give generously as they donate many items in their possession to help their community. “Donations are our life blood at Goodwill” says Story. Here are a list of things we can and cannot accept.
DONATIONS WE CAN ACCEPT:
Clothing
Shoes and fashion accessories
Collectibles and antiques
Books, music and movies
Housewares and home décor
Household textiles and bedding
Furniture
Small Appliances
Computers and related accessories
Electronic equipment
Sports equipment
Toys and video games
Flat-panel televisions (working or non-working)
DONATIONS WE CAN’T ACCEPT:
Mattresses and box springs
Bed pillows
Pianos
Hazardous, flammable or toxic materials
Children’s car seats or drop-side cribs
Non-flat screen TVs
Items that have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission
“Your donation will go a long way to help those in need” says Story. She goes on to say “it’s about economic sustainability!” We’ll sell the donations we receive from this special event in our retail stores and online, and use the revenue to fund career training courses, job search support, family stability services and more – all of which we offer free of charge to thousands of people in our community each year. Last year, your donations and purchases allowed us to help more than 7,000 people in our community advance their careers and improve their lives. Plus, when you donate to Goodwill, you’re helping more than our community – you’re helping our planet too! For more information visit GoodwillSP.org