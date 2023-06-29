The grand opening of Dram & Draught is coming up

They have a neighborhood bar feel with elevated cocktails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Dram & Draught opened in July of 2016 with the goal of being the best neighborhood bar possible with over 300 whiskeys from around the world, hand-crafted cocktails, draught beer from Raleigh and beyond, and wines from the old world and new. It’s our pleasure to host you and your friends seven days a week. Now they are ready to give customers that experience right here in Charlotte!

They will be celebrating their grand opening on July 14th and 15th! Stop by and enjoy delicious drinks, live music and entertainment, prizes and more! Here is their weekend schedule:

Friday, July 14, 2023:

-4-7pm: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

-4-7pm: Music TBA

Saturday, July 15, 2023:

-Noon-Close: Grand Opening celebration

Keep up to date with everything they have going on and see their menu online at DramandDraught.com.

