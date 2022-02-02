CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With 20-22 now in full swing - and the pandemic surging on - the workplace and average work day has changed in many ways. Employees are burnt out, dis-engaged, and many are changing jobs. Its called the Great Resignation. Betsy Kauffman from Cross Impact Coaching has more on how this is effecting businesses and the people who work for them.

One place we are seeing this the great resignation is in Charlotte. Actually says Kaufman “ It should be called the great re-evaluation.” People are really reevaluating where they are working, how they need to work, and their overall lifestyle. It is all about the employee right now. As a result companies are trying to retain and recharge excitement in the workforce... especially with many people still working remotely. Kaufman says “companies need to be creative as they approach the workforce. People want balance in their lives.”Companies are responding by increasing benefits and making benefits more attractive to the workforce.



The Charlotte the job market is strong - with many businesses hiring.

Many people are moving to Charlotte because of the weather and tax benefits. As companies are competing for this talent they are answering crucial questions like "Can they allow the employee to work from home? And can they allow the employee more time off?"