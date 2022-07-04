The Greater Charlotte Book Crawl is happening now

Visit 11 local bookstores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl, visit each of Charlotte’s independent bookstores in the month of April. Earn a passport stamp for every indie bookstore you visit. Make your last stop on Saturday, April 30th. Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day with your passport for quirky perks and bragging rights.

Here are some books you can pick up along the way:

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - In the 1960s, chemist Elizabeth Zott is getting pushback from her male-only colleagues. Meanwhile, Elizabeth has a surprise second calling; she becomes star of a hit TV cooking show, mixing in chemistry as she subtly signals that women needn't accept things as they are.

The Sign for Home by Blair Fell – A young, handsome man eager to meet the right girl is also DeafBlind, a Jehovah's Witness, and under the strict guardianship of his controlling uncle. His chances of finding someone to love seem slim to none. And yet, it happened once before: many years ago, at a boarding school for the Deaf. He met the love of his life--a mysterious girl with onyx eyes and beautifully expressive hands which told him the most amazing stories. But tragedy struck, and their love was lost forever--or so he thought.

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan - In 2010, genius techie Bix Bouton has his own company but is searching for a surefire new idea when he learns about a Columbia professor who's experimenting with downloading, or "externalizing," memory. Flash forward a decade, and Bix's new technology, Own Your Unconscious, allows users to access all their own memories and share them with others. The author shows readers what the consequences of such technology might be. What results is an exploration of what connection really means.