The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is back in person

It’s a special event because the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is BACK TOGETHER IN-PERSON at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte. “We are expecting a big turnout and a fun celebration” says Soto. The pandemic has had an impact on our mental and physical wellbeing, but the Heart Walk is a great way to reunite with co-workers, friends and families and do something to improve your health while raising money for an important cause. Heart Walk has been around for almost 3 decades, and is a meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors and honor those we’ve lost. Everyone’s favorite Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich will be emceeing the event. Th Heart Walk will feature “Sir Purr”, a fun health expo area and Kids Zone. Heart disease is our #1 killer and the AHA funds more cardiovascular research than any organization in the country, other than the federal government. When you support and participate in Heart Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people suffer and die from heart disease and stroke. If you or a team of people want to participate register at CharlotteHeartWalk.org. The Heart Walk will also accept donations. The Heart Walk is on Oct. 1st and will be at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte starting at 7:30 a.m. with the health expo and Kids Zone area; followed by the 3 mile and a 1 mile walk at 9:00 a.m. Strollers and pets on leashes are allowed and it’s free to the public.