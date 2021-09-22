The Greater Charlotte Heart walk is happening!

Pop up heart walks raise money for the American Heart Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk, in its 27th year, will pop-up across the city to bring the iconic Heart Walk event to our community wherever you are. This year's new experience, Heart Walk Here, will offer start lines across the community to provide maximum flexibility while still staying safe; yet driving our community to move more and raise lifesaving funds. Cindy Noble, Chair of Greater Charlotte Heart Walk has the Why, Who, When and Where of the event.

WHY: The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. By participating and donating to Charlotte Heart Walk, you are supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association and its important work to improve the health of our community during this current public health crisis and beyond.

WHO: Local company teams, community groups, heart and stroke survivors, families and individual walkers can participate. This year's Charlotte Heart Walk is sponsored by Novant Health, Atrium Health, Compass Group, JELD-WEN, and Crowder.

WHEN: Walk with us or choose your own path on September 25th anytime between 8:00 a.m. and Noon. Everyone is encouraged to lace up, move more and share pictures and videos to document your start line activity using the hashtag #CLTHeartWalk.