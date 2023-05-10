The Harvest festival brings fall family fun! sponsored by Dollywood

“First of all I am glad to announce that Dollywood Theme Park has received the Golden Ticket Award in 5 categories with Best Theme Park 2023 being one of them” says Ramey.

“But that’s not all” says Ramey. As construction on Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort nears completion, Dollywood Parks & Resorts is excited to offer guests 302 more reasons to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. The highly-anticipated 302-room lodge is now taking reservations for stays beginning Oct. 16, 2023. The spectacular HeartSong Lodge & Resort marks the second world-class resort created by Dollywood Parks & Resorts and Dolly Parton. To celebrate the lodge’s first weeks of operation, Dollywood Parks & Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to book the Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort Sneak Preview Package. This offer includes one one-day admission to Dollywood and one Harvest Tasting Pass when guests book their stays for Oct. 16-Oct. 30 at HeartSong Lodge & Resort. This special offer is available now by visiting Dollywood.com/heartsong or calling 1-800-Dollywood.