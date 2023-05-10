The Harvest festival brings fall family fun! sponsored by Dollywood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is back for the fall season and here with all the details on the fall fun we have Wes Ramey!
“First of all I am glad to announce that Dollywood Theme Park has received the Golden Ticket Award in 5 categories with Best Theme Park 2023 being one of them” says Ramey.
With the evening air of the Smokies developing a refreshingly crisp coolness, the time is perfect for Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 20- Oct. 30). “A longstanding tradition for many, the Harvest Festival greets guests with an amazing autumn atmosphere, thanks to stunning park décor and the surrounding beauty of the mountainsides draped in vibrant fall colors” says Ramey. During the day, guests can experience immersive live music, rich harvest-themed culinary creations, and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life thanks to Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. A family-favorite since its inception, the event grows again this year with a “bee-utiful” new display located in Craftsman’s Valley. Guests will be buzzing for the new display located near Hug-a-Bee Honey, the interactive honey bee exhibit which debuted during this season’s Flower & Food Festival. “We can’t forget the music” says Ramey. A deep-seated tradition in the Great Smoky Mountains, live music is at the heart and soul of fall at Dollywood with Southern gospel, bluegrass and country artists found performing throughout the park. Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, Jeannie Seely, Emily Ann Roberts, Dailey and Vincent, Triumphant Quartet, Hannah Dasher and The Isaacs are just a few of the performers set to take the stage at Dollywood. Performances take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the park, allowing the beautiful sounds to echo through the surrounding hillsides and create a highly-engaging entertainment offering. More than 1700 individual performances take place during the festival. A complete schedule can be found on Dollywood.com.
“But that’s not all” says Ramey. As construction on Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort nears completion, Dollywood Parks & Resorts is excited to offer guests 302 more reasons to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. The highly-anticipated 302-room lodge is now taking reservations for stays beginning Oct. 16, 2023. The spectacular HeartSong Lodge & Resort marks the second world-class resort created by Dollywood Parks & Resorts and Dolly Parton. To celebrate the lodge’s first weeks of operation, Dollywood Parks & Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to book the Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort Sneak Preview Package. This offer includes one one-day admission to Dollywood and one Harvest Tasting Pass when guests book their stays for Oct. 16-Oct. 30 at HeartSong Lodge & Resort. This special offer is available now by visiting Dollywood.com/heartsong or calling 1-800-Dollywood.