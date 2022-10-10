The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach

HSM prepping to open a new studio in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.

The first of many will be privileged licenses, a slightly different twist to a franchise. We will be hands on with the full support of my staff and my proprietary Method to support the new HSM business owner Lucy Croxton In WS as well as others to come. Hilliard adding, "please contact me at info@hilliardstudiomethod.com if you are interested in bringing HSM to your community."

Hilliard has been extremely busy writing books and with her Podcast. She tells us, her podcast explores finding your personal authentic power, owning it and living your best life. They discuss everything from diet and exercise to hormone and sex. If you want to find out more about what we do at HSM visit HilliardStudioMethod.com.

