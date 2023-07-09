The latest Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner is – Jean Beaudelaire sponsored by Hyundai

The Hyundai Hometown Hero program never gets old! The area Hyundai dealers have awarded another 2023 Santa FE to a deserving worker. Hyundai has been running this campaign for several years now . The latest winner of 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is Jean Beaudelaire, a patient transport specialist at Atrium Health Levine Cancer. “I had no idea my family and peers thought I was even worthy of such an honor” says Beaudelaire. He adds “I grew up in very humble and meager beginnings in Haiti and have been in this country for a long time and nothing like this has ever happened to me. I love what I do working here at Levine Cancer.” His dedication, and positivity isn't lost on his coworkers either: "Jean is a guy who does his job with excellence and with a smile on his face” says Gretchen from Levine Cancer. She adds “he’s the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”