The latest Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner is – Jean Beaudelaire sponsored by Hyundai

The Hyundai Hometown Hero program never gets old! The area Hyundai dealers have awarded another 2023 Santa FE to a deserving worker. Hyundai has been running this campaign for several years now . The latest winner of 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is Jean Beaudelaire, a patient transport specialist at Atrium Health Levine Cancer. “I had no idea my family and peers thought I was even worthy of such an honor” says Beaudelaire. He adds “I grew up in very humble and meager beginnings in Haiti and have been in this country for a long time and nothing like this has ever happened to me. I love what I do working here at Levine Cancer.” His dedication, and positivity isn't lost on his coworkers either: "Jean is a guy who does his job with excellence and with a smile on his face” says Gretchen from Levine Cancer. She adds “he’s the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”
The Hometown Hero program to date has given away vehicles to military veterans, law enforcement officers, teachers and many in the service industries. Jim Keffer, one of the area Hyundai dealers says “this is what we do and we take pride in helping someone in our community that is selfless and self-sacrificing.” He adds “to award them and people like Jean is indeed a pleasure and a honor, we love to pay it forward.”
