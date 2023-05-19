The "ICK" is out!

Getting pass the "ICK" to see one's potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They're intelligent, good-looking and your friends love them!

But they repeatedly scraped the bottom of an empty bowl to "get that last drop." Or they showed up for a date in a peach pair of cargo shorts.

YIKES!! You've got "The ICK," Relationship Expert Jennifer Hurvitz is here today to explain why having The “ICK” is now out!

What is the “ICK?” Hurvitz says "the “ICK” is something that make your skin crawl or irritates you about your potential partner." “It is something a potential date or suiter does that will drive you crazy or stop you in your tracks” says Hurvitz. For example – “Someone clapping at the end of a movie” or “You don’t like the way someone chews their food”, or “it may be a certain facial expression that repulses you.” Some psychologist believe that the “ICK” is an internal defense mechanism that protects you from dating someone that may have something else insidious going on.

However, it time to throw out the “ICK” if you want to find love. As long as the perceived flaws are not character defects, then it’s time to give the potential match a chance. The “ICK” may be preventing you from a great experience, or meeting that special someone. Give your potential partner a chance and don’t bring up the “ICK” in front of your friends. You will only empower the “ICK” and reinforce that the person is not dateable. “Don’t bring it up, or let the superficial flaws gain any momentum” says Hurvitz. For more information follow on Instagram @DoingRelationshipsRight.



From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.