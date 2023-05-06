The importance of breathwork

Breath & Sound Immersion, June 10th at Charlotte Yoga Studio

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When we are stressed, it can be hard to know the best ways to calm down your nervous system. On Monday's Charlotte Today, we invited Lauren Lapoint, a Breathwork Facilitator and Yoga Teacher, to teach us how to use our breath to our benefit.

Lauren has been teaching Yoga for the past 8 years, and teaches breathwork two different ways. The first method is Yogic Breathing, the second is meant to activate the body.

When it comes to benefits of breathwork, it can help in a variety of ways: with physical, emotional, and spiritual benefits.

Physical benefits: helps reduce inflammation, calms the nervous system, and helps people to destress

Lapoint says with that in mind... "we need to take a moment to take a pause and just breathe throughout the day."

She adds, it also helps our mental health - "it helps with depression, and also helps those dealing with the loss of a loved one, or grieving...reducing tension and providing clarity." While these are just a few of the many benefits, Lapoint tells us, "if you can allow yourself to sit and just breathe, it can provide some beautiful clarity in your life."

On Saturday, June 10th, Charlotte Yoga Studio is holding a Breath & Sound Immersion event:

Event runs: 4pm-6pm

Location: Charlotte Yoga Studio

Ticket Prices: $45

For more information go to: charlotteyoga.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.