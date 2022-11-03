The importance of estate planning

McIntyre Elder explains why estate planning should be done by someone you trust

As our parents age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed.

McIntyre Elder Law says when it comes to estate planning it's always best to be pro-active, and plan ahead. Estate planning is all about staying in control of your assets and protecting them.

It can also help pay for long term care events: 70% of people over 65 will need some type of long term care during their lives.

Attorney Greg McIntyre, with McIntyre Elder Law says "many times people lose everything they worked for in their entire lives, in the last few years of their lives."

Planning should always be done by someone you trust.