The importance of Pollinators

Attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds to your yard

This morning we are out enjoying the beautiful whether with our good friends from Pike Nurseries. Joining us today Devang Oza, certified plant professional and we are talking Pollinators and Gifts for Dad.

It’s National Pollinator Month and National Pollinator Week is coming up next week (June 19-25). It’s a week-long campaign to raise awareness about the importance of these beneficial creatures. "Pollinators are butterflies, moths, bees, birds, bats and other critters that help move pollen from flower to flower" says Oza. This is necessary for fertilization and successful seed and crop production. Important for ornamental plants AND food crops. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture says about 35% of the world’s food crops exists because of animal pollinators. Without these critters, humans and animals would face food shortages. But it’s also a domino effect: without pollinators there are fewer plants which means carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increases (global warming).

Pollinators like bright colors they can easily see from the sky. Be sure to plant different colored flowers to attract a mix of pollinators. Butterflies like yellow, orange, and red. Hummingbirds like red and purple colors and Bees like purple and blues. To attract these lovely creatures you can add nectar-rich plants for butterflies & hummingbirds. These flowers are cone or trumpet shaped since they hold the most nectar. Examples include plants such as lantana, salvia, and butterfly bush . Also you can, add pollen-rich plants for bees, ladybugs, and more. These flowers tend to be more wide or flat and a good landing pad for bees, etc. Examples include plants such as coneflowers, bee balm, yarrow, and rudbeckia. Pike nursery has all your floral needs.

It’s also Father’s Day is this weekend; and here are a couple of gift idea for Dad. For the Nature Lover Dad a colorful pollinator plants or a hummingbird feeder would be great. For the Grill Master Dad give dad an assortment of herbs for the grilling like rosemary, thyme, sage, and more or go big with a fruit tree. Finally for the Dad who loves plants you can give a gift of good luck & good fortune with a money tree, a super easy houseplant like a sansevieria (snake plant) or a hanging basket like a string of hearts.