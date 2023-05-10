The Inaugural Ballantyne Brunch Festival is coming up this weekend

It promises a day filled with entertainment, all while contributing to the Isabella Santos Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Isabella Santos Foundation and The Amp Ballantyne are proud to announce their partnership in hosting the first-ever Ballantyne Brunch Festival. This exciting event, presented by Hendrick Automotive Group Luxury Dealerships, promises a day filled with entertainment, all while contributing to ISF's mission of increasing funding for rare pediatric cancer research.

The Ballantyne Brunch Festival will be the first festival held at the newest and most vibrant venue in Ballantyne. Attendees can expect a day packed with live music, delectable brunch bites, specialty drinks, and an array of family-friendly activities.

Headline Band: New Local, an award-winning pop and rock band from Charlotte, NC Food Vendors: The Waterman Fish Bar, Chef Tiore, Ruby Sunshine, OooWee BBQ and more. VIP guests will enjoy food courtesy of Mizu Beverage Options: Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options, including Espresso Martinis from Tito’s Handmade Vodka & Pure Intentions Coffee, a Margarita bar from Lunazul Tequila & Cabo Fish Taco, delicious beer from NoDa Brewing Company & OMB, plus great non alcoholic options from Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Family Activity Details: Kid-friendly activities such as a bounce house, top cats, sir purr, a balloon artist, and yard games

For the next 24-hours, visit this webpage where you can click the Purchase Tickets button and then use CODE: WELOVEBRUNCH for unlimited free General Admission tickets. Special offer ends Friday at 12pm (noon).

For more information, visit ampballantyne.com.

