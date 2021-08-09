The Iredell Walk for Recovery is September 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September is recognized as National Recovery Month and that's why the Iredell Walk For Recovery is on September 12th, from 4-7 at Troutman ESC Park (338 N Avenue), in Troutman, NC.

The first event was in 2018, and they touched over 250 persons with this message. In 2019 they made a strong reach to veterans that often struggle and reached over 700 persons. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 we had to go fully virtual and did a series of powerful messages of Prevention, Treatment and Recovery that reached well over 12,000 persons. This year we’re making a few adjustments, but our message since 2nd year is to “Carry The Message” of Recovery.