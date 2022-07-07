Catch a Grammy-winning artist this weekend with the JAZZ ROOM

Master drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts and his New York based all-star quartet will take over the uptown Stage Door Theater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Friday and Saturday, the JAZZ ROOM presents Grammy-winning master drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts and his New York based all-star quartet. “Tain” holds the unique distinction of being the only musician to appear on every Grammy Award winning jazz record by both Wynton and Branford Marsalis. Also known for his performance in Spike Lee’s movie “Mo Better Blues”, Jeff Watts is a powerhouse drummer who uniquely combines classic jazz and street funk effortlessly. Watts has 11 albums to his name, and will be weaving in many of his latest compositions for the performance.

The JAZZ ROOM is a monthly jazz series at the uptown Stage Door Theater that started in 2013. A little different from other Charlotte venues, it is a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar inside the theater, set up as a classic jazz club.

Tickets available at the Blumenthal box office, 704-372-1000, Blumenthalarts.org, or www.thejazzarts.org/events. General seating starts at $20 in advance.

