The Joe Maus Automotive golf tournament kicks off today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we are talking about one of my favorite topics, golf!
Joe Maus Automotive has a big golf tournament coming up and
here to tell us about it is, India Wiggins from Joe Maus Automotive.
The Joe Maus Automotive group will keep in step with their #1 goal that is, always helping children in need and animal rescue in Mecklenburg, Union and Stanley county areas. Joe Maus Automotive and its foundation has always focused on helping children and families in need. They have partnered with and given to organization like the Sheriff office, Hometown Heroes, Special need children and more. This year the event is back on. The 2022 Golf tournament will feature a celebrity dinner, meet and greet and auction on the October 3rd at 7pm. The golf tournament will begin on October 4th at 11 am. Over 40 celebrities from the NFL, NBA, WWE and more will be paired with those who have registered for the event. Get ready to have some fun and raise money for those in need. The golf tournament will take place at Emerald Lake Golf Course in the Matthews area followed by a dinner. For more information visit JoeMausFoundation.com.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com