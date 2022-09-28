The Joe Maus Automotive golf tournament kicks off today

The Joe Maus Automotive group will keep in step with their #1 goal that is, always helping children in need and animal rescue in Mecklenburg, Union and Stanley county areas. Joe Maus Automotive and its foundation has always focused on helping children and families in need. They have partnered with and given to organization like the Sheriff office, Hometown Heroes, Special need children and more. This year the event is back on. The 2022 Golf tournament will feature a celebrity dinner, meet and greet and auction on the October 3rd at 7pm. The golf tournament will begin on October 4th at 11 am. Over 40 celebrities from the NFL, NBA, WWE and more will be paired with those who have registered for the event. Get ready to have some fun and raise money for those in need. The golf tournament will take place at Emerald Lake Golf Course in the Matthews area followed by a dinner. For more information visit JoeMausFoundation.com.