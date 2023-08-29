This is a great opportunity to Raise Funds and Awareness for Breast Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Pink Bow Campaign, Inc. is a local 501c3 non-profit organization based in Charlotte, NC. The campaign offers pink bows for individuals, businesses, neighborhoods, communities, teams, schools, and places of worship to “pink-out” their surroundings and show support for those fighting breast cancer throughout the year. The pink bows are a symbol of hope and awareness and a visible reminder to schedule yearly mammograms and reinforce the message that early detection saves lives.

The kick-off and bow pick-up event for The Pink Bow campaign is this Thursday August 31st from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm at Aloft Hotel Ballantyne, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Charlotte, NC 28277. You can pick up your bows and meet others participating!

For more information or to donate to the cause, visit their website thepinkbowcampaign.org.

