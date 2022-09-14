The largest RV Showcase land in the Queen City

RV travel is a great way to see the state and country, and feel right at home. Since the start of the pandemic, RV travel has seen a huge growth. This growth has been tremendous with people wanting to get together, vacation and control the level of exposure by vacationing in an RV with people they know. The RV provided a safe environment. They were also ready to see the sights after being confined and restrained because of the pandemic. The RV was and is the perfect answer to the pandemic and many people took advantage of the opportunity to go RVing. The show will feature many incredible brands you know and may not be aware of. Come and explore, sit, lounge and relax in an RV. Imagine the many things you can do with your family or alone in a RV like travelling, seeing and visiting places in the comfort of your home on wheels. While at the show you'll be able to learn from the expert: what to look for when buying an RV, and the best things about RV Travel. Don’t forget the RV are equipped with the latest in technology, comfort and luxury. And if you’re not in the market to buy an RV you can also rent them. No matter your need, you will find a wide variety of RV to choose from to satisfy your desires. For more information visit, http://www.northcarolinarvda.com/charlotte , the RV show will be held at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte NC.