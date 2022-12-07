The laundry room - the center of attention

Spend time focusing on your laundry room

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend an awful lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.

Multi-Purpose Room

This is typically her "command center". This rooms dubs as a workspace, home finances space and kids activity space. This space can be used in a variety of ways. It will help with finding things and make life and schedules so much easier.

Organizational area

We spend a lot of time in the laundry room; every single day so organization is key. And having it be beautiful is a bonus. The laundry room should have space to hang clothes, fold clothes, iron clothes and some storage too. Storage is crucial in helping one stay organized. This may also be the area where you keep your pets food, leashes, toys etc… Don’t forget a lot of activity comes out of that space daily.

Happy Place

The Laundry room should be a place where you are not dreading to spend time in. Make this space your happy place. You can brighten it up with lots of patterns, colorful tile and cabinetry. The beauty alone will want to make you spend time in that room.

For more information visit LaurenNicoleinc.com or follow her on IG @Lauren.Nicole.Designs.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.