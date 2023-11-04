Mia's Big Adventure at The Lazy 5 Ranch

Take a wagon ride or drive your own car, to get up close with the animals at the Lazy 5 Ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Mia’s Big Adventures took her out to The Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville.

The goal of the Lazy 5 Ranch is to have a constantly changing environment, by adding new exhibits as well as increasing the variety of animals seen in the drive through safari areas.

The purpose of the Lazy 5 Ranch is to educate in an entertaining way, as well as provide an excellent environment for the reproduction of some of God's most unique creatures. The Lazy 5 Ranch is now the home to over 750 animals from 6 different continents.

There are a number of ways to experience the ranch. "If you choose the Wagon Ride (a huge favorite) you can get very close to the animals” says Jenny. You are provided with a guide who can tell you the rich history of The Lazy 5 Ranch. She goes on to say “The animals are easily accessible and up close.” Jennifer tells us: "If you decide to Drive Thru option, you have the privacy of your air conditioned vehicle. You are not as close to the animals but you can take your time and drive thru as many times as you like."

General Admission

includes the drive thru in your own vehicle and walk

around petting zoo

Adult Admission (ages 12-59) $15.00

Children Admission (ages 2-11) $11.00

Senior Admission (ages 60+) $11.00

Group Rate (15 or more, ages 2 and up)- $11.00

Feed buckets (64oz)- $3.00 each

Wagon Rides

Includes a guided horse-drawn wagon ride tour through our animal park. Comes with feed for the animals and general admission.

Adult Admission and Wagon Ride: $21.00

Child Admission and Wagon Ride: $15.00

Senior Admission and Wagon Ride: $15.00

Group Rate (15 or more, ages 2 and up): $15.00

One bucket for every 2 people included on the wagon ride.

Please call for reservations. 704-663-5100

Hours of Operation

Monday-Saturday 9am until one hour before sunset, arrive by 4pm Sunday 12pm until one hour before sunset, arrive by 4pm