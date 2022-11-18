Leaf Burrito: the year round yard bag

Reusable yard bags: invented, designed, and manufactured here in Charlotte

Cleaning yard debris has never been easier thanks to Leaf Burrito. Here with more is the owner Marc Mataya. Marc invented the Leaf Burrito® in his front yard in Charlotte, NC in 2015, out of frustration and strong resistance to filling and wasting single-use bags. He didn't have time to bag up about 25 bags of leaves before a party at his home the next day. Instead, he raked and blew the leaves into a Costco-purchased tarp, which was blue on one side and brown on the other. After "burritoing" it up, the outside-brown color of the tarp looked like...well, exactly like a burrito. The Leaf burrito was born.

Leaf Burrito® is a twice-patented, reusable yard-debris removal tool, made of customized industrial-grade mesh and heavy-duty YKK® zippers. Their product eliminates single-use bags and tarps, and preserves landfills. It has strong handles for ergonomic loading and lifting onto rear-loaders, trailers or trucks and comes in 5-foot and 7-foot zipped-length sizes. Leaf Burrito’s goals are to reduce single-use bags and short-lived tarps, while making the arduous task of bagging leaves, weeds, grass, hedge and garden clippings a simple and eco-friendly experience.

Leaf Burrito bags help protect valuable landfill space by eliminating the need for plastic bags. As cities around the world slowly discontinue picking up plastic film bags, homeowners are left with only paper bag options which are cumbersome to use, make curbsides unattractive, and are ultimately still single-use items that carry a large carbon footprint to produce and distribute. The City of Charlotte’s ordinance has banned plastic bags for yard waste as of July 5, 2021 and our approved 5-foot Leaf Burritos are here to save the day!