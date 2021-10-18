The leaves are falling, it's time to prune our trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The leaves are starting to fall and its time to think about pruning our trees. Laurie Reid is the Charlotte city arborist and has the latest information on, when, why and the proper do’s and don’ts of pruning.
When is the best time to prune your trees?
- During the dormant season, generally late fall to early spring
- Any time of year to remove dead, diseased damaged or weakly attached limbs
Why should I prune my trees?
- To provide clearance for things like driveways or buildings
- To remove dead, damaged or diseased branches
- To remove branches that rub together
- To improve the tree structure
- To provide proper spacing between branches
- To remove suckers and water spouts at the ground level
What’s the proper way to prune?
- Pruning cuts should be made just above a growing point, like a branch or a bud.
- Prune branches that grow out of the trunk like a “v,” but only when it’s small. Otherwise, it will be a point of breakage later.
- Always wear protective gear: gloves and goggles
- Use sharp hand pruners, a hand saw or loopers to make cuts.
- If you need to use a ladder or chainsaw, CALL A CERTIFIED ARBORIST!
What are common pruning mistakes?
- Removing too much foliage at a time, which deprives a tree of food. Never remove more than 1/4 at a time.
- Flush cuts --These are cuts made past the branch collar into the trunk.
- Leaving long stubs
- Topping, aka “crepe murder,” hat-racking, heading, tipping or rounding over. Crepe myrtles do NOT need to be topped. This disfigures and weakens the trees and reduces flowering.
- Painting over the cut area. It doesn’t reduce decay or make wounds close faster.
Learn more at charlottenc.gov/trees and click on “Caring for your Trees.”