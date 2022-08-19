Released by First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education

With a new school year upon us, classrooms are most successful when they offer students easy access to high quality, diverse books. However, according to a new survey of educators in low-income classrooms, the availability of quality books and furnishings relies largely on educators’ personally funding these materials.

First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education, in partnership with renowned literacy expert and education researcher Susan Neuman, have created a free resource, the Literacy Rich Classroom Library Checklist, to assess and bolster the quality of classroom libraries.

Susan Neuman the Director of Research & Insights at First Book, and Julianne Appleton, discuss the current state of classroom libraries and how the Literacy Rich Classroom Library Checklist can help educators this school year.

