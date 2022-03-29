The Little Mermaid Experience arrives in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dive cocktail first into Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid! This is not your Disney movie version of the story.
They say this experience is 1/3 social media, 1/3 cocktails and 1/3 performances!
You'll meet the enchanting characters of the sea, where they will take you on a spellbinding journey to the underwater kingdom. There you'll sip on fairytale crafted cocktails and submerse yourself in Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale of love and loss.
This will take place at 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28206 and tickets start at $59. If you'd like more information go online to littlemermaidcocktail.com.