The Little Mermaid Experience arrives in Charlotte this weekend

Experience great cocktails and exciting performances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dive cocktail first into Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid! This is not your Disney movie version of the story.

They say this experience is 1/3 social media, 1/3 cocktails and 1/3 performances!

You'll meet the enchanting characters of the sea, where they will take you on a spellbinding journey to the underwater kingdom. There you'll sip on fairytale crafted cocktails and submerse yourself in Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale of love and loss.