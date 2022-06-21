The Longest Day Fights Against Alzheimer's Disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is a special day in the fight against Alzheimer’s...as we talk about an effort that started here in charlotte 3 years ago. We're talking about The Longest Day Tennis Relay . Here with more are Christine John-Fuller and Tim Hausmann.

The statistics are staggering nearly an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 180,000 North Carolina residents, a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by 2025. Nationally, there are more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. In North Carolina, 356,000 caregivers provide a total of 514 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $7.3 billion. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, hence the Longest Day Tennis Relay to help combat and mitigate this disease.